Two Louisville legends coming home for community health event

Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater will be in town for the Derby City Reunion on April 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two University of Louisville greats are coming home.

According to a press release from the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater will be in Louisville to host the Derby City Reunion Weekend on Saturday, April 30.

During the event, organizations and community service providers will set up tailgates to connect Louisville residents with the resources they need to maintain their health and wellness.

There will be activities for kids, including chances to interact with high-profile athletes like Jackson and Bridgewater. Other athletes will be announced closer to the event, according to the release.

At least 1,500 people are expected to attend the event. More information, including registration, is available online.

Jackson and Bridgewater both played football for the Louisville Cardinals before pursuing professional careers. Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner, is a quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

After leaving Louisville, Bridgewater joined the NFL in 2014 and has played for several teams including the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. He's currently a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

The long-anticipated 24-acre Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex opened in Feb. 2021, nearly two years after the Louisville Urban League broke ground on a vacant lot in West Louisville.

In addition to the outside and indoor track and field, the center includes educational spaces, a media control room for sporting events, a rock climbing wall, a testing booth for athletes, and even a bowling alley. The indoor track and field can also turn into a concert venue.

