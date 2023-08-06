'It's nice to see the final product': Derby City Gaming unveils hotel at Poplar Level Road location

Mayor Craig Greenberg said this investment adds to the revitalization of the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby City Gaming is growing by leaps and bounds; guests can now look forward to the facility's new hotel at its Poplar Level Road location.

It was a 14-month-long project that brings more than 200 games, a sports bar, hotel and a chophouse.

"So much work went into this, so now it's nice to see the final product," Bridget Harmon, general manager of Derby City Gaming Hotel, said.

She said it's easy for guests to be able to come stay in their rooms and have an elevated experience. Harmon added this helps the facility attract other people that would like to come in, travel and see the property.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said this investment adds to the revitalization of the city.

"It is going to attract people from all over who want to partake in the fun and the recreation and the dining and the hospitality," Greenberg said.

Senate President Robert Stivers said it adds to Kentucky's reputation as a horseracing capital.

"As the senate president, person who has been involved in a lot of discussions, it's good to see this come to fruition," he said.

With sports betting launching as early as the end of the year, Derby City Gaming leaders said these new developments came at no better time.

"We're excited, we're in the process of pulling the trigger on purchasing all of the equipment on various software," Garth Williams, general manager at Derby City Gaming, said.

Additionally, the downtown gaming location is expected to be completed by late October.

"We're now in the process of finishing up drywall and finishing touches on the exterior of the building," Williams said.

Leaders said the new additions are a sure bet for Louisville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.