LOUISVILLE, KY – If a team wants to compete well, its members have to be on the same wavelength.

The racers of the Derby City Dragons are on the same wavelength.

The cohesiveness of the Dragons is thanks, in large part, to practice. Twice per week, their dragon boat hits the water of the Ohio River, and the teammates work on their timing, precision, and strength.

“The art of the dragon boat is synchronicity,” teammate Phyllis Lee sad. “ You stay in time. Keeping everybody in time and moving that boat. And we’re some bad chicks.”

‘Bad chicks,’ indeed. Not only do they share determination and grit on the river, but they also share a diagnosis. Every teammate on the Derby City Dragons has either faced or is facing, breast cancer. They’ve decided that teamwork is just what the doctor ordered.

“There are a lot of people that aren’t just ‘sit at a table and communicate’ folks,” said president Kate Merchant. Some of us are just more active and we want to get out and we want to do something or participate in something.”

Being with the Dragons offers many benefits. Rowing gets their bodies moving regularly, which is physically therapeutic during and after cancer treatment. Racing takes them across the country, and around the world—they even got to race in Florence, Italy this past summer—which gives them events to look forward to. The greatest thing the team has to offer, though, is simply a boatful of people who understand the trials and the triumphs that come along with a cancer diagnosis.

“Just knowing someone’s there that’s gone through what you’ve gone through—and can understand how bad you feel and why you don’t have any hair and all that stuff—it’s a comfort,” Merchant said. “It’s just a comfort to know there’s someone there who knows exactly how you feel.”

“It’s changed me,” Lee agreed. “It gives you a reality check to get out and live life. You know, you’re not promised tomorrow so we just live each day like it’s the last and we just have fun.”

The Derby City Dragons will take part in the 2018 “Paddling for the Pink’ Dragon Boat Festval at Campbell County Lake in northern Kentucky on September 8th, which raises money for breast cancer awareness and brings other teams with similar experiences together.

