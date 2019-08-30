LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A barbershop in the Highlands says that it has dealt with trash, car damage, and theft – all within the last year. After their air conditioning unit was intentionally damaged this week, they went to social media to air their grievances.

Derby City Chop Shop had to close its doors on Wednesday because their A/C unit wasn’t working. However, this wasn’t a standard mechanical error.

“I actually had to go back again ‘cause I couldn’t figure out what was going on," said Brandon Amos, one of the Chop Shop managers. "Then, I realized both the copper pipes for our A/C unit had been cut at both ends and they were gone. So, we obviously have a pretty good idea who did it.”

For the past year, owners and employees at the barbershop say they’ve dealt with an escalating list of issues. Trash, random people coming in and out of the shop, car damage, and stolen bicycles – just to name a few. Now, they have $1,000 in A/C damage – all for about $5 worth of copper.

“We tried to be quiet and handle it privately for a long time," Amos continued. "Then…it was like, we need to talk about it. Social media seems to be the best outlet in my opinion…and it seems to work.” They went to Facebook to express their frustration, and to ask for help from other business in the area.

The post sparked a discussion, with other businesses reaching out to complain about the deteriorating conditions on Bardstown Road.

“It’s sad to see all these vacant buildings up and down Bardstown Road," said Adam Hedgespeth, The Chop Shop's owner. "People that wanna open businesses…new, exciting ideas…they look somewhere else in the city and I think it’s all related. It’s all tied in.”

The staff at Derby City Chop Shop rely on the clients coming in every day. When they're forced to close their doors – especially for man-made issues – it’s a threat to their livelihood.

“We only earn money when we work, when we cut hair. So if we can’t cut hair, we can’t make money,” Hedgespeth said.

When we reached out to the Louisville Metro Police Department about the issues Derby City Chop Shop was experiencing, they said they couldn’t find any reports in that direct area.

We also tried to talk to the owner of one of the businesses that Chop Shop said was involved, but we didn’t hear back.

