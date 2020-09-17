Man who killed 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs sentenced to nearly 6 years on federal charges

Wyatt Williams was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter and wanton endangerment in Jefferson Circuit Court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville man who fired a shot that killed 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs in May 2017 has been sentenced to nearly six years by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Wyatt Williams to 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release. Boom also sentenced William to 24 hours per year of community service speaking about gun violence in the community.

Williams pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm while addicted to or a user of a controlled substance in January. He was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to second degree manslaughter, two counts of wanton endangerment and receiving a stolen firearm in Jefferson Circuit Court in February 2019.

"Dequante Hobbs’ seven years of life mattered; to his family, his neighborhood, and to his entire community,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Law enforcement is but one tool, but we seek to use it wisely to target the trigger-pullers like Wyatt Williams who are ending the promising young lives of so many of our neighbors here in Louisville.”

Williams fired a shot that went through Hobbs' kitchen window, hitting and killing the boy. Investigators said a fight broke out during a dice game near Hobbs' home, resulting in the shooting.

According to a sentencing memo, Williams used social media to sell and distribute firearms to others within the community and admitted to using controlled substances. Two days after Hobbs' death, Williams was found in possession of another firearm.

