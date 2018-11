KENTUCKY (WHAS11) – A LaRue County deputy was injured in a head-on collision between the 500 block and 10,000 block of 31 East Bardstown Road, according to Scotty Sharp with Kentucky State Police.

The crash was reported at 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.

The officer was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by police caravan up I-65. KSP said a helicopter could not be used because of weather conditions.

The condition of the deputy is not known.

© 2018 WHAS-TV