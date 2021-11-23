LIVE | Family of Deputy Brandon Shirley, offering reward, asking for public for help solving his murder

Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed on August 5, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Shirley was murdered in the line of duty on Thursday, August 5. Three months later, no one has been arrested. Today, the family is going public to announce a reward and to ask the public for help finding his killer(s).

On the day Deputy Shirley was killed, Louisville Metro Police chief Erika Shields said Deputy Shirley was ambushed and shot while working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

"We can say with confidence he was targeted and he was ambushed," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said. "It is just sickening. We will make an arrest. We will make an arrest."

Louisville police are leading the investigation into Shirley's death. Federal law enforcement agencies have also joined the investigation into the murder of Jefferson County sheriff's deputy Brandon Shirley.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in March 2019.

The current reward for information that could lead to an arrest is $80,000.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call any of the following numbers:

FBI: (502) 263-6000

ATF: (888) 283--8477

Louisville Metro Police: (502) 502-574-5673