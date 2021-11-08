'We're not going to give up'; family of ambushed deputy demand answers from LMPD

Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed on August 5, 2021. Three months later, his family said police have stopped communication with them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Shirley was murdered in the line of duty on Thursday, August 5. Three months later, no one has been arrested.

"Its been 110 days. 110 days of me getting up every morning and looking at my wife and telling her today's going to be the day. Today's going to be the day babe," Brian Shirley, Brandon's dad, said.

On the day Deputy Shirley was killed, Louisville Metro Police chief Erika Shields said Deputy Shirley was ambushed and shot while working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

"We can say with confidence he was targeted and he was ambushed," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said. "It is just sickening. We will make an arrest. We will make an arrest."

But, three months have passed and that has not happened. Furthermore, Shirley's parents allege LMPD has cut off communication with the family.

He said, "that's where we're struggling because they're not being transparent with us. We just don't know what's going on. As a parent we should know."

The family said investigators have changed their story from a possible carjacking to a possible accidental shooting and then communication stopped.

"We don't understand how you get to point A to point Z with nothing in between," Brian Shirley said.

Like many families in Louisville, they are now asking for transparency from LMPD. They said they don't want special treatment because Shirley was a deputy... they just want answers. "We're not going to stop trying. We're not going to give up. Our son deserves justice," Brian Shirley said.

Louisville police are leading the investigation into Shirley's death. Federal law enforcement agencies have also joined the investigation into the murder of Jefferson County sheriff's deputy Brandon Shirley.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in March 2019.

The current reward for information that could lead to an arrest is $80,000. On Tuesday, the family announced an additional $10,000 in reward money would be offered for new information that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call any of the following numbers:

FBI: (502) 263-6000

ATF: (888) 283--8477

Louisville Metro Police: (502) 502-574-5673

Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.