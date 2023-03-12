Hall of Fame, Legendary UofL Coach Denny Crum receives 'Hometown Heroes' banner

The Louisville coaching legend's banner will be visible where he can always watch over his beloved Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hung proudly above the highly visible Whiskey Row Lofts and across from the KFC! Yum Center, dozens of Denny Crum’s colleagues and former players were on hand to see the new banner unveiled Sunday.

Unfortunately, the now 86-year-old Crum couldn’t make it to see the banner in person due to his failing health.

“We love the banner. I’m sorry it wasn’t a time when Denny could come see it as well,” his wife Susan Sweeney Crum said. “He does know it’s happening. We told him that the banner was going to be unveiled again today.”

She said Crum would be beaming from all of the support.

The Hall of Fame coach stood at the help of the University of Louisville men’s basketball program in 1971.

“We get this guy from Los Angeles who just changes the whole story, the whole narrative around Louisville basketball,” WHAS radio host Terry Meiners said.

Crum would coach Louisville for the next 30 years, guiding the Cardinals to six NCAA Final Four appearances and two National Championships in 1980 and 1986.

The public most recently heard from Crum in March 2022 as he reacted to the hiring of current men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne, a former player on his 1986 National Championship team.

"We spent a lot of time together -- we had wonderful trips together," Lancaster Gordon said.

Gordon spent several years under Crum's wing.

He said the lessons Crum taught him span far beyond the basketball court.

"He treated us in a way so that we could learn, make some mistakes in life," Gordon said. "All of those lessons are still engrained in all of us -- business and in life."

The banner can be found outside of the Whiskey Row Lofts on West Washington Street.

