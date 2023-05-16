Fans young and old pay respects to Coach Denny Crum

Fans said they will continue to support the legacy he left behind by always supporting the University of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville fans arrived early in their favorite Cardinal t-shirts to the Yum! Center to pay their respects to the late Denny Crum.

They said he was an iconic leader that will never be forgotten.

Crum was known to some fans as a genius who knew basketball.

"Crum had a lot of passion for the game," fan Jason Bullock said.

He was also known for being a beacon in the community.

"He was real, he cared about the fans as well as his players," fan Donna Dooley said.

Most importantly, Crum was known for his passion and everlasting impact of life, legacy and leadership.

"He had a team where he had anybody from 6'7, 6'8 and all five guys could play anywhere on the court," fan Larry Bishop said.

The fans said they will never forget their favorite championship years he coached.

Crum's influence touched a lot of generations like Jason Bullock and his son.

"[I] feel like this is a big deal for him to experience," Bullock said.

Crum's impact is so overwhelming that Bullock's son, Atreyu Bennett, even knows what he did for the University of Louisville.

"He brought Louisville on the map," Bennett said.

Some fans can still remember the times when they met him or got his signature.

They said his character and demeanor will never be forgotten.

"You know how, that wink, give you that wink let you know everything is alright," Bishop said.

Now Derby City has two iconic leaders buried at Cave Hill Cemetery. The coach was laid to rest near the champ, Muhammad Ali.

"Two legends, right at the end of Broadway where you go view, I mean that is so emotional you know, we love them both," Dooley said.

Fans told WHAS11 there will never ever be another Coach Crum.

They said they will continue to support the legacy he left behind by always supporting the University of Louisville.

