LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's a problem impacting families across Kentuckiana and advocates in Louisville gathered at a rally to call for more federal response to the opioid addiction epidemic.

Those demonstrators are calling on Congress to expand access to opioid addiction treatment. They argue treatment funding is inadequate and previously passed legislation is also underfunded.

Emily Catoe, a recovering addict, said opioid addiction can impact anyone.

“We think it's not my child that this will happen to, and the truth is, it is your child that this is going to happen to. This is the moment where we can make some changes and get some people paying attention to what's really going on in this country,” Catoe said.

Louisville's rally was one of the dozens scheduled across the country on August 31 to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

MORE: South Louisville task force takes on opioids

MORE: Kentucky AG Beshear files lawsuit against Walgreens over opioids

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV