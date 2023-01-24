Louisville man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges in girlfriend's 2020 death

Demond Haynes plead guilty to shooting 19-year-old Karleigh Miller in the back, which resulted in her death more than two years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend in May of 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and will serve a possible sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Demond Haynes, of Louisville, accepted a plea deal Tuesday morning which included charges of second-degree manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm and two drug possession charges.

Three of the charges were recommended to be served concurrently, and a possession of oxycodone charge was to be served after.

Haynes was charged with shooting 19-year-old Karleigh Miller in the back on May 31, 2020. She died at UofL hospital from her injuries.

WHAS11 spoke with Miller's father, Mike, at a domestic violence event in 2021. He said then there were "signs at first that made him distrust [Haynes]."

"I knew something was wrong the first time she called me and she told me that he hit her," he said then.

Mike was killed months later in a shooting at a restaurant in Okolona.

Haynes reaffirmed his statement Tuesday, calling the shooting an accident.

The attorney for the commonwealth declined to comment following court on Tuesday, as did Miller's family. Family members may make a victim impact statement on March 16 at Haynes' formal sentencing.

