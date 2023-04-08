Construction crews begin demolishing old LMPD headquarters

The building that sits at 7th and West Jefferson was expected to last 65 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former headquarters of Louisville Metro Police are coming down as the department prepares to move into a new home.

Demolition started at the building at 7th and West Jefferson Street, across from the Hall of Justice.

That building, erected in 1955, was only expected to last about 65 years.

LMPD will soon move into a more modern space, occupying the vacant AT&T building located at 6th and West Chestnut.

Mayor Craig Greenberg had recently allocated an additional $14 million to speed up renovations.

It’s not known when LMPD will move into the building.

