Jerry Lundergan reports to federal prison in Ashland

Jerry Lundergan is serving a 21-month sentence after being convicted of illegally funneling money to his daughter's U.S. Senate campaign.

ASHLAND, Ky. — The father of Kentucky's former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes reported to federal prison in Ashland Tuesday.

His daughter is also facing scrutiny.

Just this month, Kentucky's Executive Branch Ethics Commission charged Grimes with two ethics code violations.

She's accused of directing staff to use state time and resources to download voter information for a personal purpose without following established processes and directing staff to create lists of newly registered Democratic voters and emailing the lists to some Democratic candidates.

State law requires candidates to pay for those lists, but the charging document says Grimes provided the lists for free.

Charging statewide elected officials with ethics violations doesn't happen often.

"We went from 2013 to 2021 before we charged a statewide elected official, and then previous to that, I think it had been over a decade," said Kathryn Gabhart, executive director of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. "It's not very common, but we only have a handful of statewide elected officials."

Gabhart said Grimes can agree to a settlement, where she'd admit to the charges.

The matter can also go to an administrative hearing.

If that happens and the commission rules Grimes did violate the ethics code, she could face up to a $10,000 fine and a public reprimand meaning the final opinion will be publicly posted.

