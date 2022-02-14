Grand jury: Teen involved in bus stop shooting of Tyree Smith charged as an adult

A grand jury returned an indictment on Jan. 31, charging 16-year-old Demaurion Moore on murder, attempted murder and assault among other charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the teens arrested for the murder of Tyree Smith at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop is being charged as an adult in the incident.

A grand jury returned an indictment on Jan. 31, charging 16-year-old Demaurion Moore on murder, attempted murder assault and possession of a handgun by a minor among other charges.

Moore was arraigned on Tuesday where a judge set his bond at $750,000.

Those charges are in connection to Smith’s death and several other JCPS students who were victims of the violence at the bus stop last September.

Moore has pleaded not guilty.

The name of the second suspect, also a juvenile, has not been released.

Moore is expected back in court on Apr. 19.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.