Security video shows the punch that led to Dejaune Anderson's arrest in March

This video shows why Dejaune Anderson was arrested in Louisville just two weeks before her son was found dead, in a suitcase, in Southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recorded video from inside the Oxmoor Center Mall shows why Dejaune Anderson was arrested two weeks before her son was found dead, in a suitcase, in Southern Indiana.

Security officers appear to meet Anderson at the exit of a store. The arrest citation shows they suspected she was shoplifting.

When an officer grabs Anderson's arm, she punches him in the face.

This happened on March 31, she was booked at LMDC that day.

She was released from jail on April 11 and her son Cairo Jordan's body was found just five days later on April 16.

Dejaune Anderson has been charged for Cairo's death and is still at large. Though, police have made one arrest in the case - Dawn Coleman.

A self-described "Healer," Coleman went live on Instagram or Facebook almost daily. People paid for readings or asked her to speak with their ancestors.

In one particular video, a bright blue Las Vegas suitcase sits to her side. The same suitcase state police pointed to for months in hopes that someone would recognize it.

It was the one public clue and it sat online, in an Instagram live video filmed in January.

