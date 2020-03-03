LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An East Louisville trampoline park is facing a lawsuit after a woman says she was hurt while jumping.

Allison Lyons filed the suit against House of Boom, now called Defy Louisville.

In the lawsuit, Lyons says she was jumping on a trampoline where no children under seven were allowed but kids had gotten onto the trampoline.

In the middle of a backflip, the lawsuit says Lyons had to adjust herself to not hit the children and injured her knee that later required multiple surgeries.

Lyons says the facility didn't have enough employees to supervise the different areas.

Defy Louisville hasn't replied to a request for comment.

