Bardstown Road shooting sparks concerns, residents discuss solutions

Along with gun violence, residents say District 8 is seeing a rise in disorderly conduct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Deer Park neighborhood is sparking concerns in one of Louisville's entertainment districts.

Sunday, nearly 300 residents gathered at Douglas Boulevard Christian Church to talk about the recent violence with Louisville Metro Police Department and city officials.

During the community meeting, many pointed to late night bars and restaurants as key contributor.

"We have an alcohol fueled entertainment industry wedge right in the middle of a residential area," LMPD Maj. Jason Grissom said.

"When you combine alcohol and humans, there have been issue for centuries," Councilman Ben Reno-Weber said. "Here is a lot of alcohol, late nights and guns so that's making things more acute."

One business on top of mind was Afrokanza Lounge.

According to LMPD, 31-year-old Ricky Kemp was shot and killed last Monday just a few doors down from the business.

Kemp's loved ones attended the meeting. His brother, Jerry said he doesn't understand why Afrokanza is at the center of conversation.

"I was the DJ that night and we closed down at 2 [a.m.] and if anyone did their research, whatever happened, happened at 3," he said. " If we, meaning the family felt like the business was the reason, then I wouldn't be here."

Jerry added there was violence in the area before Afrokonza opened on Bardstown Road.

He says community members feel otherwise because of a deeper reason..

"I feel like it's the color issue. They just don't want us here, and that's really how I feel," Jerry said.

Though, the lounge sparked safety concerns, Councilman Reno-Weber agrees crime is a citywide issue.

"This is definitely apart of a larger broader trend that needs thoughtful responses," he said. "We need to know what's happening and collectively get community input about what else we can do"

However, Jerry said whatever the community decides, targeting one location shouldn't be the answer.

Representatives Alcohol Beverage Control also shared what steps they're taking to curb disorderly conduct.