LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Decades-old calendars hold the key to a new exhibit opening at the Speed Cinema this month. The calendars, preserved by local film archivist Dave Conover, chart the monthly programming at the Vogue Theater in St. Matthews from the late 1970s to its closure in 1998.

The Deep in Vogue series will screen 18 movies that reflect the legacy of the Vogue, a center for arthouse films, cult films, foreign films and more. Conover says the Vogue’s eclectic lineup helped the theater’s influence extend beyond the screen.

“As many of my friends point out, they all felt like misfits and the Vogue became kind of their clubhouse. It became a place where you could go see something that kind of pushed the envelope and you felt like you were welcome to do so,” Conover said. “You met people who were like you—or unlike you—you got to mingle with a lot of people you normally may not have met in your normal walk of life.”

That connection between film and life is something Speed Cinema's Curator of Film Dean Otto wants to celebrate. Otto worked with Conover to comb through the old calendars to select three weeks’ worth of films that echo the Vogue's programming.

“You’re going to see cult films, foreign films, classic Hollywood films, children’s films, arthouse cinema, New American cinema of the 1980s and early nineties too,” Otto said. “All of those programs were a great strength of the Vogue. And of course, Rocky Horror Picture Show. I mean, that was really the cement that really provided a base for the other type of programming that was going on throughout the Vogue, kind of across most of its history.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was screened continuously at the Vogue for over two decades and promises to be a big draw when it’s screened in the Speed’s grand hall on October 19 during the museum’s monthly After Hours party.

The series will also include classics like Harold and Maude, His Girl Friday and, of course, Casablanca—all to be shown on 35mm film prints, something Otto says is crucial to the viewing experience.

“Most everything that would have screened at the Vogue during that period was shown on 35mm, on an actual film print,” Otto said. “And so, we really wanted to have that sense of what it’s like to see that kind of film projected in front of you. It’s almost like a performance in a way too, because each film print has its own unique qualities to it—how it was projected before, where a certain scratch or a certain thing is on it makes it really unique.”

The power of that viewing experience is not lost on Conover, who supplied many of the exhibit’s artifacts, including the actual 35mm film projection lens from the Vogue Theater’s projection booth.

“That’s probably one of my most precious possessions, because the night the theater closed I was up in the booth, more or less breaking down, and I realized I had to get something out of here that was specific to how I felt,” Conover said. “Almost every classic film I had seen there, pre-1950s, was projected through that lens.”

A lens that literally showed Conover a new world.

“That’s how I felt when I first walked into the Vogue. It really blew my world open," Conover said. "And I often compare the Vogue to like an embassy from a larger world. Louisville was still what I would consider to be kind of a small town back then and the Vogue was a taste of what things were like out in the larger world. You know foreign films, different lifestyles, all kinds of approaches, and it was there for us to see. And it widened everything for everyone who walked through the door.”

The doors of the Speed Cinema’s Deep in Vogue exhibition open October 12 for a 6 p.m. screening of Harold and Maude. The series will wrap up on October 28 with a 3 p.m. screening of Cinema Paradiso.

To find the full film schedule and more information on the Deep in Vogue exhibit visit speedmuseum.org/cinema.

