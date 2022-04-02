LMPD: Man's body found inside Louisville home leads to death investigation

Police said the body was located in the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found inside a home in the Russell neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the adult male’s body was found in the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD said they brought in the Homicide Unit and they have not determined a cause of death.

No other information was made available.

