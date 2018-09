JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jeffersonville police are investigating the discovery of a body at the sewage treatment plant, located in the 1400 block of Bates-Bowyer Road.

Police have not said if it's a man or a woman or if there's an obvious cause of death. They are only calling it a death investigation.

WHAS11 expects to learn more details Wednesday afternoon.

