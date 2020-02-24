LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Hart County.

Kentucky State Police responded to the 1100 block of North Nelson Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday where skeletal remains were located.

They are unidentified at this time.

No other details were made available.

The remains will be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

