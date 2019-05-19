LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a park in far eastern Jefferson County.

Officials with MetroSafe told WHAS11 News that emergency crews responded to Pope Lick Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Few details were readily available.

WHAS11 News is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

