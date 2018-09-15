LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Friday in Breckinridge County.

Kentucky State Police say they responded to the intersection of KY 261 and KY 108 in the Kirk Community around 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Police say the individual was found in a field adjacent to a wood line.

The person’s body was taken to the State Examiner’s Office in Louisville to be identified and determine the cause of death.

No other information in the case has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

