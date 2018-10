LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle in the Bon Air neighborhood.

Police say the discovery was made Friday on Heather Lane near Terrier Lane.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death or if the person was a man or a woman.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

