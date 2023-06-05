Investigators suspect foul play after woman found dead inside Brandenburg home

Police said the woman was discovered inside a home on Old Mill Road on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for the public’s help for information into a woman’s death in Brandenburg.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Monday in reference to a break-in at a home on Old Mill Road.

When deputies entered the house, they found a woman dead.

Detectives were then called to the scene and foul play was suspected.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Mead County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 422-4937 or any law enforcement agency.

