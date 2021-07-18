Discovery of man's body in southern Jefferson County prompts death investigation: Police

Police said they found a man's body in the 9500 block of Preston Highway, not too far from the Meijer store Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in southern Jefferson County.

Metro Police said they responded to reports of a person down in the 9500 block of Preston Highway, not too far from the Meijer store around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man believed to be in his 40’s that “was obviously deceased.”

No other information, including the man’s identity was immediately available.

Police say the results of the autopsy are pending which will determine the cause.

The investigation is ongoing.

