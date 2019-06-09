NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany Police and Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a 20-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Valley View Court.

Around 3:30 a.m. September 6, police were called to home regarding the deceased woman. The investigation is ongoing.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined, but police said there is no threat to the public related to the investigation.

