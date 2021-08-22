LMPD conducts investigation after 2-year-old's death near Fern Creek

The circumstances of the child's death have not been released after the Sunday incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a two-year-old’s death in Fern Creek.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Hudson Lane around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Few details surrounding the incident were not made available, but police said the little girl was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation and are interviewing witness to determine the facts surrounding the girl’s death.

