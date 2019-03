LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Deandre Williams, 21, is free of charges after he was acquitted by a local jury. He was charged with killing Robert Leachman, 20, in 2017. The case hinged on the argument of self-defense.

Judge Sean Delahanty's decision to put Williams on home incarceration before trial drew outrage from the police chief and county attorney.

Williams’ attorney Mark Chandler said the jury was unanimous for acquittal and the acquittal vindicates Judge Delahanty’s home incarceration decision.