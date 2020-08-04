LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dean Foods, a dairy and milk supplier, will be closing their distribution branch in Louisville later this month.

Thirty-eight employees will be impacted by the closure.

The company did not provide a reason for the closure, but they are currently in the middle of bankruptcy proceedings.

