LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A person is dead after a flatbed truck caught fire at Brook and Broadway on Oct. 22.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the ramp from I-65N to Broadway is blocked due to the fire. KYTC said the estimated time of closure is 4 hours. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

MetroSafe says multiple calls were made reporting the fire to them.

Flatbed catches fire in downtown Louisville

EDITOR'S NOTE: WHAS11 originally reported the vehicle was a tanker. But it was later confirmed to be a flatbed truck.

© 2018 WHAS-TV