Police investigate deadly shooting in Old Louisville

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said it happened around 5:30 p.m. on E. Kentucky St. near S. Brook Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Old Louisville Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said it happened around 5:30 p.m. on E. Kentucky St. near S. Brook Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip by calling 574-LMPD or online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.