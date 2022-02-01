Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot

Louisville Metro Police said a woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit by a truck Tuesday afternoon. She died at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after she was hit by a truck in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a woman was walking in the crosswalk in the parking lot of the Walmart on Raggard Rd. when she was hit around 1 p.m.

The woman died at the scene. She has not been identified.

Mitchell said the incident was not a hit and run and the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

