Woman hit, killed in Walmart parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after she was hit by a truck in a Walmart parking lot.
According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a woman was walking in the crosswalk in the parking lot of the Walmart on Raggard Rd. when she was hit around 1 p.m.
The woman died at the scene. She has not been identified.
Mitchell said the incident was not a hit and run and the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.