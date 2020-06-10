Two people killed, two injured after police pursuit ends in crash on I-71S

A vehicle with four people inside drove away during a traffic stop and led state police on a pursuit from Henry to Oldham County Monday night.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in Oldham County Monday night, according to a press release from Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to police, a KSP Trooper in Henry County pulled over a vehicle for speeding on I-71S around 10:49 p.m. The driver of the vehicle initially stopped, then drove away.

KSP troopers pursued the vehicle on the interstate from Henry County into Oldham County. Police said that just before the LaGrange exit, the vehicle ran off the road and flipped over.

There were four people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and other two were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to identify the people involved in the crash and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to police.

