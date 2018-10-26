LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Stony Brook Kroger in Jeffersontown reopened it's doors Friday after closing for two days following Wednesday's deadly shooting.

A makeshift memorial was set up outside of the store, with flowers, candles and signs showing an outpouring of support for victims, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones.

Many shoppers said returning to the store felt pretty normal, but the memory of the shooting weighed in their minds.

"I did have apprehensions about coming," said shopper Kimberly Clark. "But I just feel like I should come and let the employees know I still support them and love them and care about them as well."

Clark says she knew people who knew the two victims and said what happened was "hurtful" and "heartbreaking" but she said it wouldn't stop her from going to the store.

"This is my Kroger store, I've been coming here forever. So it is hard. But I'm coming back. I've got to shop," Clark said. "We've got to support each other no matter what."

Many shoppers said they were also trying to show their support for Kroger.

"I worked here for almost 3 years and I didn't even come here today to buy anything, I just came to check up on all my friends and co-workers," Mary Taylor said.

Safety wasn't much of a concern for the shoppers who returned to the store Friday. A Jeffersontown police vehicle was in the parking lot and another security vehicle consistently circled the parking lot to ease customers' minds.

"I don't feel worried about anything necessarily," said Tyler Polston in regards to shopping at Kroger after the shooting.

Polston said had he not heard about the shooting on the news, he wouldn't have realized anything had happened.

"I walked in, nothing seemed like it changed at all. It seemed exactly like it was when I was here last week," Polston said.

Kroger also said Friday it is trying to return to business as usual.

