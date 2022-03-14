Woman dies in Fern Creek area house fire

Fire crews pulled the woman from the fire but she did not survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County woman died in a Monday morning house fire, according to fire investigators.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Mercury Drive in Fern Creek around 11:00 a.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy fire showing in the home and were told someone was still inside.

Investigators said Joyce Townsend was pulled from fire but died from injuries.

An autopsy is underway but preliminary findings showed she died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

It took 30 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.