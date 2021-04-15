LFD: No working smoke detectors found in home after deadly fire

Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire caused extensive damage to the home on S. 24th Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a house fire early Thursday morning, according to a press release sent by the Louisville Division of Fire (LFD).

In the release, Maj. Bobby Cooper with LFD said the fire was reported at a home in the 1800 block of S. 24th Street near Cypress Street in the Algonquin neighborhood around 3 a.m. on April 15.

Cooper said crews arrived on the scene within five minutes and found heavy fire coming from the single-story home. One person was able to get out of the house on their own and another person was rescued by firefighters. Both were taken to the hospital and Cooper did not have any other details on their conditions.

According to the release, two people were found dead inside the home. Their identities and relation to the other people in the house have not been released.

Maj. Cooper said it took 27 firefighters around 38 minutes to get the fire under control. The home was extensively damaged and a neighboring home sustained minor damage.

Maj. Cooper said the fire appeared to have started from the back of the house, but the cause of the fire has not been determined. Arson investigators with LFD will look into the cause during their investigation.

The release said "initial reports" indicate that there were not any working smoke detectors inside the home.

If someone does not have a smoke alarm, the Louisville Fire Department can provide one and install it. Anyone can call 311 to request a free fire safety check and have a smoke alarm installed.

