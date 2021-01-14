Man dies days after crash on S. 7th Street

The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 8. Officials said the man's injuries initially seem severe, but he later died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner said a man died Tuesday after he was involved in a crash a few days before.

Coroner Anthony Wight said 23-year-old Timothy Rutledge of Louisville was pronounced dead on Jan. 12, four days after he was involved in a crash on S. 7th Street near Central Ave.

Wight said Rutledge's injuries did not appear to be serious at first, but he later died at the hospital.

The details of the crash are unknown at this time.

