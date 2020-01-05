LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash early Friday morning in the Okolona neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, a car crashed into a pole in the 7800 block of Preston Highway around 4:50 a.m. The driver of that car died at the scene.

It is unclear if there were any other cars involved. Avoid this area of Preston Highway if you can while police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

