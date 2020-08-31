Man killed in hit-and-run crash on I-65S

All lanes of I-65S are back open after a crash earlier Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE (4:15 A.M.): All lanes of I-65S are back open.

A man is dead after a crash early Monday morning near downtown Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), the crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-65S between St. Catherine St. and Broadway. Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said it appears that a man was walking in the southbound lanes of I-65 when he was hit by a car.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Police said the car did not remain at the scene and continued south on I-65.

It is unclear why the man was walking on the interstate at the time of the crash.

The interstate was closed for a little more than three hours while crews examined and cleared the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

TRIMARC initially reported the crash as a "medical emergency" just before 1:30 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Medical Emergency on I-65 South at MM 135, in Jefferson County. All lanes are blocked, south of Broadway. Motorists should seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/muAwXqbZRW — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) August 31, 2020

