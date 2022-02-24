Deadly crash on I-265, driver goes over guardrail

The driver of a small SUV died after crashing on I-265 near New Cut Road. He lost control of the vehicle and went over the guardrail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The driver of a small SUV was headed southbound on I-265 this morning around 8:00 a.m.

According to LMPD, for some unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle, went over the guardrail, and landed in the gore of the road on New Cut Road.

The driver, who appears to be in his mid to late 50s, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car at the time and his identity has not been released yet.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating and it's unclear right now whether this accident was weather-related or not.

We will update this story as more information is released.

