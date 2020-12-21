Man killed in crash on I-64 ramp Sunday night

According to police, the man crashed into a guardrail, got out of his car and was hit by another vehicle on the ramp from I-64 to I-264 in the West End.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed late Sunday night after a crash on an exit ramp in west Louisville.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, a man was taking the exit ramp from I-64W to I-264E when he ran off the road and ran into a guardrail, causing his vehicle to turn over.

The man got out of the vehicle and was hit by another car taking the exit ramp. Mitchell said the man died from his injuries at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The ramp from I-64 to I-264 was closed for several hours Monday morning as police investigated the crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ramp reopened just before 3 a.m.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.

