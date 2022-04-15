Illinois man killed in rollover crash on I-64W

Louisville Metro Police said a truck ran off the interstate near I-264 late Thursday night. The driver died and a passenger was injured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Illinois man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 late Thursday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of I-64W and I-264E around 11:15 p.m. Police believe the driver of a truck, identified as Anthony Bavaro of Worth, Illinois, was driving on the interstate when he ran off the road.

His truck flipped several times and Bavaro was ejected. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

A second person in the truck at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, Smiley said.

Traffic was diverted for several hours overnight as police investigated the crash.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.