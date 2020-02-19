LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash in Louisville early Wednesday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the crash happened sometime before 3 a.m. on Baxter Ave. near Broadway.

Police said the driver of a car heading on Baxter ran into the back of a cement truck. The driver of the car died at the scene and the cement truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Part of Baxter Ave. will be closed off until at least 5 a.m. while police investigate.

