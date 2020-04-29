LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Louisville.

According to police, a motorcycle and an SUV collided near the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Worthington Place around 10:30 p.m. The man who was driving the motorcycle died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An adult passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital. It is unclear how severely that person was injured. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the scene. Around midnight, Alicia Smiley with LMPD said the roads in that area will be closed "for some time."

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

