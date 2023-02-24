Thousands of dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls since 2020

More than 150,000 deceased people were de-registered from voting in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of dead voters have been removed from Kentucky's voter rolls since 2020 in an attempt to avoid voter fraud.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said during his term in office, more than 150,000 deceased Kentuckians have been removed from voter rolls.

“Kentuckians trust our election process because they see us take election integrity seriously,” Adams said. “Cleaning up our voter rolls is top priority, and we are proud of these results.”

One recent month, in fact, more dead voters were removed than new voters were added.

January 2023, 5,154 voters were added while 7,059 were removed. Most removed were dead voters and some had moved out of state, were judged mentally incompetent or voluntarily de-registered.

In total, over 307,000 inactive voters have been removed from Kentucky's voter rolls since 2020.

