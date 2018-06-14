Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - A farmer preparing his silo for an upcoming harvest got an adorable surprise.

The farmer needed to empty one of his grain silos, but the process was cut short when he discovered a nest of owl eggs. Normally, it would be fine to leave the nest in tact where it was, but in this case, the harvesting process would have destroyed the eggs.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife contacted Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky about removing the nest. When they arrived, however, they discovered that three of the five eggs had hatched!

The three chicks were carefully removed, and the remaining two eggs were rescued, as well.

Officials at Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky are hopeful the last two eggs will hatch in the coming days.

The chicks are a few days old and will require constant care.

