LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a fire broke out at the Southside Christian Child Care on Preston Highway, the staff acted quickly, using the training from fire drills, to get everyone out.

The daycare center was damaged, but all of the children and staff made it out safely. A group of construction workers nearby also jumped in to help.

Everyone gathered at the Home Depot store across the street where employees gave the kids blankets and kept them occupied until their parents arrived.

Now, the employees of the daycare are being honored for their bravery.

On January 28, the staff accepted certificates of appreciation from the Okolona Fire Department.

The memories of that high-stress day brought some to tears, but most were relieved, grateful, and proud of how they responded to what could have been a disaster.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to have started in the laundry room, according to a spokesperson at the Okolona Fire department.