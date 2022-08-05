Day Spring encouraging continued community involvement with Movie Bash

The non-profit provides life-enhancing opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Day Spring is inviting the community to join its residents in wrapping up summer at the "Back to School Movie Bash."

The non-profit provides residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. They currently serve more than 60 residents, working on health and wellness, life skills and transitioning into independent living.

The Movie Bash is the third event in Day Spring's "Summer Series," an effort to get its residents more involved in the community.

"The entire idea behind Day Spring is to get our residents as involved in the community as possible," Erin Washer, Community Engagement Coordinator for Day Spring, said. "This is a great gateway to do that - to get the community involved, to meet new neighbors and connect with our old neighbors pre-pandemic."

"We all love music, we all love food, we all love activities, we all love movies," Director of Development Carman Napier added. "So, we just encourage people to come out - just give us a try because it really makes a difference for our residents."

A projector and screen will be set up on the lawn at Day Spring for a showing of "the Greatest Showman." The film explores the early stages of the Barnum & Bailey circus, which included a diverse cast of characters with unique traits, all of which were celebrated. Washer said the choice to show the film at the Movie Bash wasn't an accident.

"That's exactly the intention, just to celebrate all of the differences that everyone brings to the table," Washer said. "All of our residents are different but in all the best ways."

The community is pitching in to make the event, and future programs at Day Spring, a success. According to Washer, both Kona Ice and Ten20 Craft Brewery plan to donate a percentage of their sales to the non-profit.

Day Spring hopes to continue the Summer Series next year. In the meantime, Napier said they plan to shift their focus to the annual Golf Classic, which raises funds to continue programs and life-enhancing opportunities for residents.

Day Spring's Summer Movie Bash is Friday, August 5 from 8:00 to 10:30 p.m. at 3430 Day Spring Court. The non-profit is asking for a $5 donation as general admission. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments will be sold, including popcorn served in bags decorated by Day Spring residents.